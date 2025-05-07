'The buzz throughout the town is infectious' - my experience at Whitby Goth Weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Should you happen to idly wander down the street of any town to the local supermarket, seldom would you come across a sight that feels both anachronistic and yet stunningly paradoxically modern.

Such a sight might stop you in your tracks, or make you question reality itself.

However, living in the town of Whitby, such sights become a regular occurrence, particularly on goth weekends.

The recent goth weekend has been no exception.

Goth Weekend visitors on Whitby's east side. picture: Richard Ponter

As I ventured out to the supermarket, I was treated to the sight of several goths adorned in black Victorian dresses and top hats, replete with canes and full white ghostly make-up.

Turning the next corner, a large brass band greeted me; only their attire included chains, more make-up and their instruments were decorated with cobwebs and all manner of gothic accessories.

Before moving to Whitby such sights might have stopped me in my tracks, but upon becoming a resident these regular occurrences are merely part of Whitby’s wonderful charm.

The goth weekends bring in hundreds of goths each time, adding to the tourism and bringing Whitby to life (which is somewhat ironic especially when you consider the hearse driven by a family of goths who visit each time).

Whitby Goths Weekend pulled in the crowds once again. picture: Richard Ponter

The town is alive with the living dead, all here to enjoy the many bands that play in the local establishments, and who wish to visit Whitby Abbey: one of the gothic centres of the literary world due to its connection with Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Whitby’s picturesque landscape provides a myriad of picture opportunities, and local newspapers are sure to be out capturing pictures of the many impressive costumes worn by those who are here to enjoy the festivities.

Those who flocked for the music were treated to music by Fields of the Nephilim, Clan of Xymox, Pink Turns Blue and Heathen Apostles among many others.

Nikola, Steve, Kelly and Darrel on the West Cliff. picture: Richard Ponter

For those who have never experience this spectacle, I would highly recommend it.

The buzz throughout the town is as infectious as those who dress up as zombies, the sites you will see are akin to walking through a Dickensian scene coupled with images from any classic vampire film, and the entertainment including the stalls provide something for everyone.

So why not come along to the next one at Halloween (dates are October 30 to November 2), where you will also be treated to a rendition of the Dracula play set in the grounds of the Abbey?

After all, where else are you likely to go buy a pint of milk and find yourself in the supermarket queue with Dracula?