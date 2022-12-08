Dementia Forward has just opened a new wellbeing cafe at the Coliseum Centre in Whitby.

It runs every Wednesday afternoon from 1pm to 3pm for anyone who is living with dementia or is waiting for a diagnosis.

The Whitby Wellbeing Cafe is a welcoming place to meet up, receive support from a local Dementia Support Advisor and enjoy a range of activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also an opportunity to enjoy time with others in the community who may be in a similar situation, over a cup of tea and a slice of cake.

The café costs £3 per person including all refeshments.

The Coliseum was originally a cinema and bingo hall, so the charity is delighted to be holding a weekly cafe for the people of Whitby in a building with such a wealth of history.

Dementia Forward provides support and information to people living with dementia and their families via their local helpline 03300 578592.