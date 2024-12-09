The Corrs and Natalie Imbruglia announced to perform at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Global stars The Corrs are heading to the Yorkshire coast next summer to headline TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The Irish Celtic infused pop icons will play the open air concert arena on Wednesday June 11.

They will be joined by special guest Natalie Imbruglia.

Tickets go on general sale from ticketmaster.co.uk at 9am on Friday December 13.

The Corrs are Ireland’s first family of music, a multi-million selling sibling quartet who have conquered the world with a seamless blend of sleek pop rock, lush harmonies and Celtic folk trimmings.

Comprising Andrea (lead vocals, piano, tin whistle), Sharon (violin, piano, vocals), Caroline (drums, piano, vocals) and Jim (guitar, keyboards, vocals), The Corrs have sold more than 40 million albums since their debut Forgiven, Not Forgotten in 1995, spawning a dozen classic hit singles.

An enchanting mix of traditional Celtic music with a pop rock twist, The Corrs have written some of the biggest songs of the last three decades.

Forgiven, Not Forgotten gave us the incredible title track, the exquisite Heaven Knows and arguably one of the biggest contemporary songs of the modern era, Runaway.

Their second album, Talk On Corners, led with I Never Loved You Anyway, So Young and Only When I Sleep and is their biggest selling album to date.

The Corrs 2005 album, Home, was dedicated to their mother, and focused on traditional Irish songs.

The group took a hiatus after Home, to concentrate on raising families.

By early 2015, they resumed writing sessions together and returned to action with huge global tours in a period that has seen them release two of their most mature albums, White Light (2015) and the T Bone Burnett produced Jupiter Calling (2017).

Special guest Natalie Imbruglia rose to fame in the mid-1990s for her role in the Australian TV soap Neighbours, before embarking on a hugely successful music career, releasing her debut album Left of the Middle in 1997.

The album’s lead single Torn became an international hit, topping charts worldwide.

Natalie, who has released six studio albums to date and has sold more than 10 million copies

worldwide, has received various accolades, including eight ARIA Awards, two BRIT Awards, one

Billboard Music Award, one Silver Clef Award and three GRAMMY nominations.

She was crowned the winner of series three of The Masked Singer in the UK and recently appeared

in the US version of the hit show.

Scarborough OAT venue programmer Julian Murray, of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “The Corrs have written some of the biggest hits of the last 30 years, are sensational live and we are delighted to add them to our headliners for next summer.

“Their current arena tour is just brilliant and we know fans are going to enjoy seeing Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim take to the stage at the stunning Scarborough OAT for what promises to be an incredible show here on the Yorkshire coast.”

The Corrs join Gary Barlow, Basement Jaxx, Pendulum, Rag’n’Bone Man, Blossoms, Shed Seven, Texas, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and The Script among the headliners already announced for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025.

Visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk for more information about TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.