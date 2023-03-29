News you can trust since 1882
The Cult announce summer Yorkshire coast Open Air Theatre show - when is the concert and how can you buy tickets?

The Cult are bringing their ‘Under The Midnight Sun’ European Tour to the Yorkshire coast this summer.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

The rock icons will play at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday July 6.

Formed in Bradford, The Cult broke through into the mainstream in the mid-1980s with such legendary hits as Rain, Fire Woman, Love Removal Machine, Lil’ Devil and She Sells Sanctuary.

Platinum-selling albums Love (1985), Electric (1987), Sonic Temple (1985) and Ceremony (1991) cemented the post-punk pioneers’ place at rock’s top table and they remain one of the most incendiary live acts around.

The Cult have announced a Scarborough Open Air Theatre show this summer.
Frontman Ian Astbury and guitarist and song-writing partner Billy Duffy continue to be The Cult’s creative driving force.

2022 saw the band release Under The Midnight Sun – their acclaimed seventh UK Top 20 album.

After selling millions of records during their career, it was a case of coming full circle for Astbury and Duffy as Under The Midnight Sun, which featured the instant classic single Give Me Mercy, was recorded at Rockfield – the very same fabled Welsh studios where they recorded their 1984 debut Dreamtime.

The Cult’s 13-date European Tour starts in June before heading to the UK in July.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday March 31 via ticketmaster.co.uk

Also performing at the Open Air Theatre this summer is Mamma Mia! The Musical, Blodndie, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sting, Hollywood Vampires, Tom Grennan, Pulp, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics and Olly Murs.

For more information and tickets, visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

