The Dalesmen Singers gear up for King's Coronation special concert in Hinderwell, near Whitby

The concert will bring back happy memories for many in the choir from when King Charles, the Princes of Wales as he was then, arrived at the North York Moors National Park in May 1998 and visited the choir for a performance in Danby.

The coronation special will be held in Hinderwell Village Hall on Runswick Lane and all profits are to be donated to the Ovarian Cancer Action charity – a cause that has impacted the village of Hinderwell recently following the death of June Mead, mother of England footballer Beth Mead.

Dalesmen concert secretary Paul Boocock said: "We have a fantastic line-up of concerts this year, with a great mix of repertoire and locations - but this event will be extra special.

King Charles - then, the Prince of Wales - meets the Dalesmen Singers in 1998.

"We are listed as one of the official Coronation events and to top it off we are raising funds for a fantastic cause.

"I really hope those who want to celebrate the Coronation with a rousing performance and regal sing-along, will come along.

"Audience participation and themed dress is encouraged."

Tickets for the event are only £5 and available on the door or visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/dalesmen-singers to pre-book online.

The Dalesmen Singers have been performing for over half a century, having started back in 1971, with more than 700 concerts in more than 150 venues.