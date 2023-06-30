News you can trust since 1882
The drinks are on him! Paul Heaton to leave money behind the bar of five Scarborough pubs ahead of OAT show

Ex-House Martins and Beautiful South singer Paul Heaton has announced that he will pay for drinks in pubs around Scarborough ahead of his sell-out show at the Open Air Theatre on Saturday (July 1).
By Louise Perrin
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 12:53 BST

The announcement was made on Paul Heaton’s Facebook page earlier today, it read: “Once again, as a thank you, and a small amount of help during the cost of greed crisis, Paul is leaving some money behind the bar at a few local pubs in Scarborough so that some of you attending the show on Saturday can have a drink on him (until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry!).

“The pubs involved will be the North Riding Brewery (161-163 North Marine Road), The Old Scalby Mills (Promenade YO12 6RP), The Merchant (27-29 Eastborough), The Angel Inn (44-46 North St) and The Turk’s Head (3 Eastborough).”

This isn’t the first time the ‘Happy Hour’ singer has done this, as he paid for drinks in 60 pubs for his 60th birthday last year.

Paul Heaton will leave money behind the bar at five Scarborough pubs ahead of his sell-out showPaul Heaton will leave money behind the bar at five Scarborough pubs ahead of his sell-out show
The show will see him perform a catalogue of songs from a stellar career and he will be joined by special guests The Lightning Seeds.

The show will feature special guest singer Rianne Downey after it was confirmed long-time collaborator Jacqui Abbott will not be able to perform this summer’s tour dates following further medical advice.

This summer’s show will mark Heaton’s return to the Yorkshire coast, following his sell-out date in 2016. He also filmed the music video for his 2015 single I Don’t See Them in Scarborough.

Peter Taylor, Scarborough OAT’s venue programmer, said: “We get lots of requests from people telling us who they would like to see here at Scarborough OAT and Paul Heaton remains top of many wish lists.

“He was part of one of the most successful ever British groups and he is adored by fans across the UK and beyond.”

