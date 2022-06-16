The East Riding has one of the highest Covid-19 vaccine uptake rates in England, new figures show

Data from NHS England shows 269,622 people aged 18 and over in the East Riding of Yorkshire had received a first dose of the vaccine by June 5 – at least 91.7% of those in the area, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service. Photo: PA Images

It comes as England marks one year since all over-18s became eligible to get their first jab in what marked a milestone for the vaccine rollout, though rates vary significantly nationwide.

Data from NHS England shows 269,622 people aged 18 and over in the East Riding of Yorkshire had received a first dose of the vaccine by June 5 – at least 91.7% of those in the area, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service.

This is one of the highest rates of all local authorities in England. However, it means that around 8.3% remain unvaccinated.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using Office for National Statistics data, which experts say are more accurate at a national level, figures show around 93.3% of adults across England had received a first jab by June 5.

Dr Simon Williams, of Swansea University, has been running a study into the public’s attitude towards vaccines, and said ethnicity and deprivation are the two biggest factors which can help explain the inequalities in vaccine coverage.

With 81% having received at least one vaccine, those aged 25-29 have the highest refusal rates in the East Riding.

By comparison, the 80+ age bracket has the highest uptake in the area – 98.3%.

Meanwhile, at least 9.9% of 5-11 year-olds, 66.5% of 12-15 year-olds and 78.9% of 16-17 year-olds have been jabbed.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recently advised the Government to provide an autumn Covid-19 booster programme in preparation for winter.