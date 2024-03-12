The European Blackball Pool Championships is set to return to Bridlington Spa

The prestigious European Blackball Pool Championships will return to Bridlington with over 700 of Europe’s top blackball players from the UK, Ireland, Gibraltar, Belgium, Malta, Australia, South Africa and Catalonia taking part.

The event will return to Bridlington Spa on on Sunday, March 17 until Wednesday, March 27.

The event, hosted by Bridlington Spa, will provide a major boost to tourism and the local economy in the town and will also provide an opportunity for the public to come down and watch the action with free entry for all sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information on the event timings, visit www.facebook.com/groups/europeanblackball/ or www.eba-pool.org.

Cllr Barbara Jefferson, East Riding of Yorkshire Council's Cabinet member for coastal communities and heritage, said: “We are delighted to host a wide range of events in Bridlington over the coming months which will provide a huge economic boost to the area and this should provide something for everyone to enjoy.

“The European Blackball Pool Championships is a major competition in the Blackball Pool calendar, and we look forward to welcoming elite pool players from around the world to East Yorkshire.”