The European Blackball Pool Championships is set to return to Bridlington Spa
The event will return to Bridlington Spa on on Sunday, March 17 until Wednesday, March 27.
The event, hosted by Bridlington Spa, will provide a major boost to tourism and the local economy in the town and will also provide an opportunity for the public to come down and watch the action with free entry for all sessions.
For more information on the event timings, visit www.facebook.com/groups/europeanblackball/ or www.eba-pool.org.
Cllr Barbara Jefferson, East Riding of Yorkshire Council's Cabinet member for coastal communities and heritage, said: “We are delighted to host a wide range of events in Bridlington over the coming months which will provide a huge economic boost to the area and this should provide something for everyone to enjoy.
“The European Blackball Pool Championships is a major competition in the Blackball Pool calendar, and we look forward to welcoming elite pool players from around the world to East Yorkshire.”
The European Blackball Pool Championships kick off a series of events taking place in Bridlington across 2024 including Race The Waves and the Bridlington Steampunk Festival on May 11-12 , the Bridlington Kite Festival and Gathering of the Martial Arts World Masters on May 18-19, the Northern Soul Weekender on June 28-30 and the Bridlington Beach Volleyball Open on July 6-7.