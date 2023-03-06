This Feeling By The Sea will bring an array of leading guitar bands and next wave talents to Bridlington Spa on Friday August 18 and Saturday August 19.

Headliners include new indie giants The Lathums and Red Rum Club.

Mark Lonsdale, General Manager, Bridlington Spa said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with This Feeling in bringing this new annual weekend festival to the venue and town.

The Feens join the line-up of a brand-new festival in Bridlington. (Pic: Sam Crowston)

“Bridlington Spa is the home of live music on the Yorkshire coast, and we’re excited to be able to provide a platform for new and emerging bands.

“Over the two days, you will be able to see 14 bands, performing to a potential capacity 3,800 crowd, this is one not to be missed!”

The line-up for this brand-new festival champions guitar bands and looks set to impress.

The Friday line-up will also feature belting rock ‘n’ roll from The K’s; anthemic local heroes The Feens; two This Feeling Records bands, a fresh take on stories ‘80s and ‘90s influences from Rosellas and the Supergrass-meets-Buzzcocks rush of Spangled; and storytelling indie-rock from Komparrison.

The Saturday bill will then be completed by the infectious entertaining The Lottery Winners; dreamy psychedelia from CVC; This Feeling Records’ next wave talents Overpass (who recently played with Inhaler) and Rolla (fresh from hitting arenas with Kasabian); plus high energy indie-poppers The Lilacs.

This Feeling’s George Holmes commented, “We're buzzing to be hosting a huge summer party at Bridlington Spa in the iconic 'Royal Hall'.

“Having played host to the likes of The Rolling Stones in the ‘60s to Oasis in the ‘00s, it's time for the next generation of rock ‘n’ roll stars to take the stage.”

Tickets will go on sale on This Feeling’s website at 10am on Thursday March 9.

