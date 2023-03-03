The Feens to support three Scarborough men with huge fundraising efforts for charity

Scarborough men Ethon Pashby, Cory Scott and Aert Yotthasan are taking part in this year’s London Marathon to raise money for the charity Blue Cross.The London Marathon takes place on Sunday April 23, and the three men are hoping to raise a total of £6,000 for Blue Cross.

Ethon Pashby, of Untitled Love, said: “We’re all dog owners and I have personally rescued a dog from the Blue Cross so we decided we wanted to raise funds for them, and what better way to do so.

“We thought we’d all set ourselves a challenge and tick something off a bucket list and take on the London marathon.

Fundraisers Ethon Pashby, Cory Scott and Aert Yotthasan with a friend.

To help the three men meet their huge target, Scarborough band The Feens will be putting on an event.

The fundraising night takes place tomorrow night, Saturday March 4 at Storm Bar.

People are asked to donate £10 cash only on the door, which will go towards the fundraiser and Blue Cross, and a blue and white dress code is in place, to match the charity’s logo.

Ethon said: “It was my idea for the 3 of us to host an event at Storm bar, to help us reach our target.

The Feens will be performing at a special fundraising gig for the fundraisers. (credit: Sam Crowston)

“We got in touch with Freddie from The Feens as I love gigs and live music, and local DJ Eddie Scott will finish the night off.”

There will also be a raffle taking place to help raise more money, and prizes have been donated from Cowshed, The Farrier, Koda, Troost, Nabs at Northway, The Plough as well as other places.

Freddie Schmuck, singer of The Feens, said: “We’re really looking forward to playing and most importantly helping to put on a great night in aid of an amazing charity with our friends Ethon, Cory and Aert.”

Blue Cross is a charity that helps sick, injured and homeless pets.