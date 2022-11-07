The future of education in Whitby to be discussed in meeting at The Coliseum, Whitby
Whitby Community Network is hosting a meeting tonight (Monday November 7) in The Coliseum, Whitby, at which the future of education in Whitby and district will be discussed.
By Duncan Atkins
28 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
7th Nov 2022, 10:34am
The talk is being given by Jamie Henshaw, Executive Head Teacher of Whitby Secondary School Partnership, while the meeting will also see North Yorkshire Council Let’s Talk Initiative delivered by Karen Atkinson, Stronger Communities Delivery Manager.
The meeting at The Coliseum starts at 6pm.
People are asked to observe Covid precautions, wear masks and dress warmly.