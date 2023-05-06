News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
20 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
21 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
1 day ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

The Great Bridlington Steampunk Weekend 2023 in pictures: The Yorkshire coast festival returns with a royal theme in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III

From munching on Coronation Chicken to dressing up as King Charles III himself in celebration of the King’s Coronation, The Great Bridlington Steampunk Weekend kicked off in royal style.

Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan
Published 6th May 2023, 19:42 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 10:10 BST

The annual Bridlington Steampunk Weekend is aptly held at the Royal Hall Bridlington Spa this Coronation weekend.

While His Majesty The King was crowned at Westminster Abbey, people had marked the occasion in Bridlington watching on the big screen.

People went all out as usual when it came to dressing up as a historical figure, King, Queen, or leader in their field of expertise, science, industry, exploration and discovery - all ideas were welcome.

The Great Bridlington Steampunk Weekend is back and this time it is centred around the coronation of King Charles III. . Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

1. Strike a royal pose

The Great Bridlington Steampunk Weekend is back and this time it is centred around the coronation of King Charles III. . Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The annual Bridlington Steampunk Weekend is being held at the Royal Hall Bridlington Spa on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, 2023. Pictured On the Bridlington beach Michael Crane and John Legallou, members of the Lincoln SPAW Steampunk group. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

2. Steampunk on the beach

The annual Bridlington Steampunk Weekend is being held at the Royal Hall Bridlington Spa on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, 2023. Pictured On the Bridlington beach Michael Crane and John Legallou, members of the Lincoln SPAW Steampunk group. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Attendees were encouraged to dress up and participate with costume, accessories and accoutrements, themed around the Sceptred Isle. Pictured (left to right) Steven Hanby, Cathy Gilling, Dave Robinson, Fiona Richie, Ray and Elaine Stewart. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 6th May 2023.

3. The Royal Hall

Attendees were encouraged to dress up and participate with costume, accessories and accoutrements, themed around the Sceptred Isle. Pictured (left to right) Steven Hanby, Cathy Gilling, Dave Robinson, Fiona Richie, Ray and Elaine Stewart. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 6th May 2023. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The Great Bridlington Steampunk Weekend. Pictured Angela Dodson, Darren Bayles, and Sally Russell, taking part in this weekends event. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

4. Red, white and blue

The Great Bridlington Steampunk Weekend. Pictured Angela Dodson, Darren Bayles, and Sally Russell, taking part in this weekends event. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Charles IIIYorkshireQueenWestminster AbbeyBridlington