The outpouring of love follows an article in The Scarborough News this week sharing 45 pictures across the decades of what is surely one of the town’s most beloved eateries.

Harbour Bar, one of Scarborough’s most popular and famous landmarks is known for its quality ice cream and distinctive yellow-and-white staff uniforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business has gone on to be known the world over with the essence of its retro and 1950s milk bar style remaining largely unchanged across the decades, cementing itself as a Scarborough institution.

Dace Timmins serves ice cream to a group of excited children at Scarborough's Harbour Bar.

The Alonzi family have been making and selling ice cream in Scarborough since the early 20th Century when now-owner Giulian’s paternal grandparents left their mountain village home, near Monte Cassino in Italy, with Harbour Bar opening in August 1945.

Photographs of staff, events and charitable efforts that have made Harbour Bar so special over the last 20 years stirred beloved memories as readers took to our Facebook page to share their cherished moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Hill shared her fond memories of visiting the shop as a child, she said: “We went there as often as we could, walking home from school – Scarborough Convent – in the spring and summer. If we had no pocket money they might give us a few broken cones with a dab of ice cream on! Next time I am back in Scarborough, I'm coming in… but I can afford a knickerbocker glory now!”

It was high acclaim from Jim Mccoll who said Harbour Bar has “to be the best ice cream parlour in Britain” and that during his visits over the last 40 years he has never missed an opportunity to go to this “brilliant” shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harbour Bar celebrated it's 25th anniversary in 2020, with owner Giulian Alonzi pictured.

The pictures evoked strong memories for John Cordukes, who shared that his mother Mary worked at Harbour Bar for more than 30 years, until she passed away in the early nineties, and regularly ended up serving the children of the children she previously served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maria Webdale worked at Harbour Bar in the early eighties “in the window as a young teen”, adding that the Alonzis are a “lovely couple to work for”.

Ronnie Sharp reminisced about the time he spent at the ice cream parlour when working on the pier, delighting at his go-to order of a milky coffee and toasted teacake!

Advertisement Hide Ad

The much-loved seafront shop is popular with tourists and residents alike, with its range of tasty treats and setting which evokes memories of yesteryear.

Harbour Bar has had few changes over the decades, its exterior pictured here in 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Clay said: “The wife and I always visit there for a bespoke coffee when we go to Scarborough. The staff always look smart in their work attire.”

David Pickering added: “Knickerbocker glory in a tall glass with a cherry on the top was my holiday treat when we stayed with Auntie Edith and Uncle Sid in the late 1960s.”

Advertisement Hide Ad