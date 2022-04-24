The High Notes music column with Michael Mussell: Superb acts to perform at Black Lion folk night

Bridlington’s very own Beth Pilling will be at the Black Lion folk night.

On Friday, May 6, from 8pm until late, a line-up of locally known acts will be playing acoustic and folk-style music at the latest session – and best of all entry to the event is free.

Bridlington’s very own Beth Pilling will be performing on the night.

She is a well-established acoustic artist with frequent live performances under her belt.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only has Beth been invited to play at the Black Lion, but she will also be featured at Stackhouse in Bridlington, Filey Folk Festival, and Vintage Bar in Hull.

She started playing in Bridlington when she was just 16, and although she took a break during lockdown, Beth is back out on the stage performing a variety of both covers and originals.

For this folk night, Beth will be playing a set of original songs and ending with a couple of covers.

From Hull, James Millar will be joining the stage to play a variety of originals and covers. James has been playing for 13 years, and has played for audiences at The Duke in Cottingham.

He also plays and supports the Sweet Sundays at the Vintage Bar in Hull, as well as the newly started Open Mics at the Vintage Bar, every Wednesday.

Returning to Bridlington artists, Kris Mcleod is a musician with more than 25 years under their belt, and he will be joining the stage as well.

Kris will be playing original material, but has offered the possibility of a covered song. Prior to solo performances, Kris was part of Bridlington-based band Page Forty-Five which formed in 2014 and ended May 2021.

The experience between these acts cannot be ignored, as veterans of the stage and the up-and-coming join together to create a display of East Yorkshire’s finest folk sound.

With plenty of space to accommodate the crowd at the Black Lion, and free entry for all, the folk night is going to be a fantastic experience from the moment it starts until well after the stage is cleared and the doors are closed.

○ The Black Lion has a packed programme of gigs organised throughout the year.

People can catch the York band Serotones at The Black Lion, for LIVE – Bridlington’s next Indie showcase in aid of The Hinge Centre, on Friday, May 20.

The five-piece indie rock band have been generating a lot of Buzz, with airtime on Radio X, RTÉ 2fm and Soccer AM.

They are joined by The Jack Fletcher Band, all the way from Wolverhampton, and Hull band Brosnan.

This awesome line up is ‘pay what you can entry’, from as little as £1. All funds raised go to The Hinge Centre.

Go to tinyurl.com/2nmfzbu8

The venue will also host The Beautiful Couch in November, a band featuring the best tunes from The Beautiful South and The Housemartins.