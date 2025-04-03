Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Continuing our mini series on the history of Miss Scarborough, the 1980 contest made national headlines when Michelle Jenkinson, a 17-year-old from Primrose Valley, became the sole contestant.

Scarborough FC were forced to cancel the contest and the story made every newspaper in the country.

Mandy Harrow agreed to reign for another year.

Scarborough FC director John Fawcett retrieved the 1980 sash and gave it to his daughter – the author of this history!

Miss Scarborough 1983 Suzanne Bolton.

Justice was done in 1982 when Michelle Jenkinson at last took in the title, during a revamped final at the Spa Ballroom.

Scarborough Round Table had taken over arrangements for the contest, increasing the prize money to £1,000, and allowing contestants from a far wider area to enter.

This time, Michelle beat 21 other finalists and went on to become Miss Lovely Legs of Great Britain.

Michelle now lives in Surrey, but has only wonderful memories of her days as a beauty queen.

Miss Scarborough 1982 Michelle Jenkinson.

“It was a fabulous time,” she said.

“I got to attend so many events, appeared on the front cover of the Scarborough holiday guide, and was invited to dinners as a special guest.

"It opened a lot of doors for me and I wouldn’t have changed a thing.”

Hull’s Suzanne Bolton became the first winner from outside the immediate area in 1983.

Miss Scarborough 1986 Carolyn Hodgson.

At 16, she was too young to drive the car given to the winner.

Scarborough’s Claire Laycock, the granddaughter of musician Geoff Laycock, won in 1984, followed by another Hull winner, Helen Brumby.

The Miss Scarborough Evening News contest was launched in 1985 as a separate pageant to Miss Scarborough.

The former would compete in Miss Yorkshire Television, and the latter in Miss United Kingdom, both pageants screened on ITV.

Finalists of the 1983 Miss Scarborough competition.

The first ever Miss SEN was Chester’s Sheryl Baguley, a Butlins Redcoat at Scarborough’s Grand Hotel and the national winner of the Staff Princess contest.

Sheryl had a fantastic year as Miss SEN, but recalls a day that wasn’t quite as glamorous.

“I was asked to present the medals to the competitors of the half marathon,” she said.

"I was wearing my lovely blue silk trouser suit and it was a baking hot day.

"Every competitor felt it necessary to give me a big sweaty hug after they were awarded the medal - I couldn’t wait to get home and jump in the shower!”

Carolyn Hodgson, granddaughter of former Mayor George Hodgson, became Miss Scarborough 1986 at The Bees and subsequently a Yorkshire TV presenter.

Marieca Poynton, from Filey, with the 1989 crown.

Jane Forrester took the Miss SEN title at Scene One & Two.

In 1987, the two titles merged, and Nicola Barker became both Miss Scarborough and Miss SEN at one combined final at the Spa Ocean Room.

Pickering’s Joanne Holliday, who was also the reigning Miss York, was crowned Miss SEN 1988 at the Royal Hotel, and Wendy Sharman from Hull became Miss Scarborough at Scene One & Two – the last Miss Scarborough final to be held for 20 years.

In the same year, Scarborough was the host town of the Miss United Kingdom pageant, and was extensively featured during the ITV broadcast.

Cllr Bernard Bosomworth, the Mayor, remains the only person from Scarborough to ever judge the prestigious final in London.

The Crown Hotel was the venue for Miss SEN 1989 with the title going to Marieca Poynton, from Filey.