The Kooks are heading to Bridlington Spa in September – find out more about the concert here

The Kooks will perform at Bridlington Spa on Friday, September 2. They are the latest top music act announced to play at the venue this year.

The Kooks consist of guitarist and vocalist Luke Pritchard, drummer Paul Garred, lead guitarist and backing vocalist Hugh Harris, and bassist Dan Logan.

The band has two Top five albums to their name, as well as a string of Top 40 singles.

The Bridlington date will give fans one of the first chances to hear songs from their new album 10 Tracks to Echo in The Dark which is set to be released in July this year.

From the sea of mid-noughties indie bands, there are few still standing and even fewer, some 15 years later, who are still experiencing career highs.

However, this was the precise spot The Kooks found themselves in four years ago.

A spokesman said: “After a worldwide arena tour, the release of their 2018 UK Top Ten album ‘Let’s Go Sunshine’ saw the Brighton band topping the bill at festivals across Europe and at home.

“The streaming boom had opened The Kooks up to a new audience of young fans who loved their distinctive brand of indie rock and were itching to see them play live.

“Much of their new record was written at home and in Berlin and despite the dual locations, there’s a distinct Berlin sensibility to 10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark.

“Flirting with genres from 80s synth-pop to funk to prog rock, the album is still, at its core, an indie record, and a Kooks one, at that.”

The Kooks follow McFly, The Enemy and Gabrielle as acts announced for this year with more to follow shortly.