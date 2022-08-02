The Kooks will mark special anniversary at Bridlington Spa concert in September – find out how to buy tickets here

The Kooks are heading to Bridlington Spa in September and will be celebrating a special anniversary at the show. Photo submitted

The band has released further details of the gig and will mark the recent 15th anniversary of the debut album Inside In/Inside Out on Friday, September 2.

The four-piece’s first LP was released in January 2006 and included such songs as NaÏve, She Moves in Her Own Way and Ooh La.

Front man Luke Pritchard said: “After this long hibernation we are so excited to to celebrate 15 years of our first record.

“We wanted to play all the songs from the album, along with some fan favourites spanning our entire career, as a thank-you to our fans for all the love that’s kept the album alive, growing and finding new ears since we put it out in the noughties.

“We are so excited to get playing again and can’t wait for a bit of a nostalgia trip! Get your tickets and come party with us!”

The Kooks will be supported by up and coming Scarborough band The Feens.