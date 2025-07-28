The latest events from the villages and clubs around Bridlington

Members and guests raise a glass at The Old Bridlingtonian Club Cambridge Branch reunion (photo submitted).

Send your club and village reports to [email protected] by noon on Fridays to see them featured in the Bridlington Free Press.

Flamborough

Village hall

Flamborough Village Hall is an excellent venue for parties, fitness classes and meetings, and the stage makes it great for music and drama events, too.

Anyone interested in hiring the hall can contact the booking clerk Audrey Heywood by calling 01262 851559, or email [email protected].

Flamborough WI

Flamborough WI art and craft group meets every Monday from 10am to noon. Table tennis and board games are every Monday from 2pm to 4pm.

Visitors pay £1 a session.

Come and learn new skills or improve ones you already have. A warm welcome awaits you. Men are also welcome.

Members’ meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month, 7-9pm, in the WI Hall, all welcome.

Flower festival

St Oswald’s Church at Flamborough is hosting a flower festival entitled a “A Night at the Cinema”, from August 1 to August 4 from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Stunning arrangements in church, together with children’s activity table and quiz, hot and cold refreshments, tombola, raffle, second hand books and lots more in the church hall. Do come and visit.

Flamborough RNLI events

Go to www.facebook.com/flamborough.rnli to find out the latest fundraising events for Flamborough RNLI – including the popular coffee and cake days.

Sewerby

Church hall for hire

St John’s Sewerby Church Hall is available for hire.

The venue can be used for a variety of events and any interested party can email [email protected] for more information.

Bempton

Hire the village hall

The village hall is available to hire for parties and social or commercial functions.

Please contact the bookings secretary on 08445 005152 / 07849 639650 or email [email protected] for more details.

Village hall events

Bingo Night is the second Friday of each month. Eyes down 7pm. £5 entry to include all games. There will be a raffle and refreshments will be available.

Modern Sequence Dancing every Tuesday morning from 10am to noon. £3 per person.

The Wednesday Club is a ladies’ social group which meets in the Community Village Hall on the second Wednesday of the month for a couple of hours between 1pm. and 4pm, depending on the planned activities.

The Crafty Companions meet on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month at the Community Village Hall from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. New members are always welcome.

Yoga (Iyengar) for strength, stamina, balance, posture, muscle tone, flexibility and relaxation. Mondays 5pm to 6pm – £5 per session, mats provided. All abilities welcome. Contact 07946 466203.

A pop-in event is held at Bempton Village Hall on Mondays between 10am and noon.

Skipsea

Village hall activities

Skipsea Village Hall hosts a number of regular events including Toddler Group Tuesdays, Yoga Tuesdays and Thursdays, Brunch (first Saturday of each month 8.30am to 11am), gardening club, bingo, cinema,

disco and open mic nights.

The village hall will be hosting a monthly coffee morning on the second Friday of the month 10am and 1pm. £2 donations are requested.

For further information about the village hall please call 07436 654148.

Barmston

Village post office

There will be a Post Office at Barmston Village Hall on Wednesdays between 2pm and 4pm. Please support this service to ensure that it continues for the community.

Burton Fleming

Village hall events

Chair Aerobics – 1pm every Monday, warm welcome to newcomers for this fun activity.

Every Tuesday Phoenix Cheer – 4pm to 6pm

Every Wednesday Indoor Bowling – 2pm to 4pm – come along and have a go.

Coffee morning and stalls – Second Saturday of the month, 10-11.30am.

Monthly Whist Drive first Thursday of the month – 2pm.

The village hall is available to hire for parties, meetings or social functions. For more information contact Kate Mercer on 07860 478867.

Clubs

Brid Bridge Club

Why not join the group?

Bridlington Bridge Club meets every Tuesday at St John’s Church Hall, Church Lane, Sewerby, 6.45pm to approximately 10pm. Table fees £2.50 each.

Visitors or new members of any standard welcome.

Turn up on the night (with partner) or, if a partner is required, try contacting us on our website at www.bridgewebs.com/bridlington/ or John Harrison on 01262 851552.

Scrabble club

New members wanted

Quay Scrabble Club is a small friendly club meeting Mondays at 2pm, three hours for £2, in Sewerby Methodist Church Hall.

The club is looking for new members of any standard.

Simply turn up at the Methodist Hall or contact John Harrison on 01262 851552 for further information.

Brid U3a

A popular group

To find out more about the Brid u3a organisation and activities please visit the group’s Facebook page or its website at www.u3abridlington.co.uk.

Old Bridlingtonian Club

Branch reunion

The Cambridge Branch reunion of the Old Bridlingtonian Club was held at Queens’ College on Saturday, July 19.

27 members and guests enjoyed a superb lunch, complemented by fine wines from the college cellar.

Following the meal, retiring chairman Peter Thompson invested the new chairman, Roddy Watson, with the chain of office.

Toasts to the club and to the school and staff were given by club president Daren Wilkinson and the new chairman.

The next meeting will be the annual reunion weekend at Bridlington, November 28-29.

Information about the club can be obtained at www.oldbridlingtonianclub.org.uk, from the club’s Facebook page or by contacting the secretary at [email protected].

North Wolds Lions

Bingo night

North Wolds Lions Club invites you to a bingo night at Park Rose Pottery Cafe, Carnaby, on Tuesday, August 19, eyes down 7.30pm.

With raffle and refreshments, £6 for 10 games.

St John’s

Grand concert

Martin Neely and Arabella Rodrigo, with Steven Parker on the organ, will perform a grand concert featuring songs of Bacharach and Gene Pitney, and songs from the musicals, at St John's Burlington, St John Street, Bridlington, on Saturday, August 9, 7pm.

Tickets £10 including refreshments on sale, or at the door.

Further information at bridlingtonmethodistchurch.co.uk.

Village reports

Deadline change

