Ladies Lifeboat Luncheon Club: Guest speaker Colonel Budd sits between Margaret Traves, secretary, and Anne Saunders, club chair.

Flamborough

Village hall

Flamborough Village Hall is an excellent venue for parties, fitness classes and meetings, and the stage makes it great for music and drama events, too.

Anyone interested in hiring the hall can contact the booking clerk Mrs P Deveaney on 07523 631548 or email flamvillagehall@ gmail.com.

Flamborough WI

Flamborough WI art and craft group meets every Monday, 10am to noon.

Table tennis and board games are every Monday, 2-4pm. Visitors pay £1 a session. Come and learn new skills or improve ones you already have. A warm welcome awaits you. Men are also welcome.

Members’ meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month, 7-9pm, in the WI Hall, all welcome.

Flamborough RNLI events

Go to www.facebook.com/flamborough.rnli to find out the latest fundraising events for Flamborough RNLI – including the popular coffee and cake days.

Autumn fair

St Oswald’s Church, Flamborough, is holding an autumn fair in the church hall on Saturday, November 15, 10am-3pm.

There will be hot and cold refreshments, a raffle, tombola, Christmas gifts, cards, chutney, and second hand books. Come and browse!

Sewerby

Church hall for hire

St John’s Sewerby Church Hall is available for hire. The venue can be used for a variety of events and any interested party can email [email protected] for more information.

Bempton

Hire the village hall

The village hall is available to hire for parties and social or commercial functions. Contact the bookings secretary on 08445 005152 / 07849 639650 or email info@ bemptonandbuckton.co.uk for more details.

Village hall events

Bingo Night is the second Friday of each month. Eyes down 7pm. £5 entry to include all games. There will be a raffle and refreshments will be available.

Modern Sequence Dancing every Tuesday morning, 10am to noon. £3 per person.

The Wednesday Club is a ladies’ social group which meets in the community village hall on the second Wednesday of the month for a couple of hours, 1-4pm, depending on the planned activities.

The Crafty Companions meet on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month at the community village hall, 1.30-3.30pm. New members always welcome.

Yoga (Iyengar) for strength, stamina, balance, posture, muscle tone, flexibility and relaxation. Mondays, 5-6pm, £5 per session, mats provided. All abilities welcome. Contact 07946 466203.

A pop-in event is held at Bempton Village Hall on Mondays, 10am and noon.

Warm Space

From Tuesday, November 4 (until the end of March 2026 – except Tuesday, December 23), Warm Space will be held at St Michael’s Church Hall. This will run every Tuesday, 10.30am-1.30pm. All welcome.

Afternoon tea

Bridbeat will perform at an afternoon tea (cost £7) at St Michael’s Church Hall on Saturday, November 15, 2pm. Call 07599 716936 to book a place.

Christmas market

A joint Christmas market with the RNLI will be held at St Michael’s Church Hall on Saturday, December 6, 10am-4pm. The Excelsior Band will perform in the afternoon.

Refreshments and stalls in the church hall, with more stalls outside.

Skipsea

Village hall activities

Skipsea Village Hall hosts a number of regular events including Toddler Group on Tuesdays during term-time, Yoga on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Brunch, Gardening Club, Bingo, Cinema, Disco and Open Mic Nights.

The village hall is now hosting a weekly Warm Space on Fridays, 10am-1pm, which includes a two-course meal and activities. £2 donations are requested.

For further information about the village hall call 07436 654148.

Warm Space

Skipsea Village Hall is running a Warm Space on Fridays, 10am-1pm, which includes a two-course meal and activities.

We are asking those attending to make a small donation to cover catering costs.

Bonfire night

Skipsea Village Hall's bonfire night event will take place on Saturday, November 8. Doors open 5.30pm, bonfire lit 6.15pm, professional firework display 7pm.

Admission: adults (16 and over) £7.50, under 16s free (must be accompanied by a responsible adult). The evening includes hot food and drinks, bar and raffle. All welcome.

Barmston

Village post office

There will be a Post Office at Barmston Village Hall on Wednesdays, 2-4pm. Please support this service to ensure that it continues for the community.

Burton Fleming

Village hall events

Every Monday Chair Aerobics, 1pm. Warm welcome to newcomers for this fun activity.

Every Tuesday Phoenix Cheer, 4-6pm.

Every Wednesday Indoor Bowling, 2-4pm. Come along and have a go.

Coffee morning and stalls, second Saturday of the month, 10-11.30am.

Monthly Whist Drive, first Thursday of the month, 2pm.

The village hall is available to hire for parties, meetings or social functions. For more information contact Kate Mercer on 07860 478867.

St Cuthbert’s Church

St Cuthbert’s Church hosts its pop-in community coffee morning with the Post Office on Tuesdays, 9.45-11.45am.

This is free to all regardless of where you live. We provide a warm space with hot drinks, cake and biscuits alongside friendship, company and laughter.

Birthdays, anniversaries and other events such as Easter, Christmas and remembrance are also celebrated as a group.

We are also supported by the Post Office, 10am to noon, with our resident post master Tony. Do your banking, post parcels, purchase gift cards and greetings cards. All while having a cuppa, cake and a chat.

Reighton

Craft fair

A craft fair will be held in Reighton Village Hall on Saturday, November 8, 10am-2pm. To book a stall contact Anne on 01723 892993.

Clubs

Brid Bridge Club

Why not join the group?

Bridlington Bridge Club meets every Tuesday at St John’s Church Hall, Church Lane, Sewerby, 6.45pm to approximately 10pm. Table fees £2.50 each. Visitors or new members of any standard welcome.

Turn up on the night (with partner) or, if a partner is required, contact us on our website at www. bridgewebs.com/bridlington/ or John Harrison on 01262 851552.

Scrabble club

New members wanted

Quay Scrabble Club is a small friendly club meeting Mondays at 2pm, three hours for £2, in Sewerby Methodist Church Hall.

The club is looking for new members of any standard. Simply turn up at the Methodist Hall or contact John Harrison on 01262 851552 for further information.

Brid u3a

A popular group

To find out more about the Bridlington u3a organisation and activities please visit the group’s Facebook page or its website at www.u3abridlington.co.uk.

Emmanuel Church

Christmas craft fair

A Christmas craft fair will be held at Emmanuel Church on Saturday, November 1, 10am-2pm. Proceeds in aid of All Saints’ Church, Barmston.

To book a stall contact Ann Marie on 07926500147.

Brid Rugby Club

Christmas coffee morning

A Christmas coffee morning in support of Saint Catherine’s Hospice will be held in the clubhouse at Bridlington Rugby Club on Wednesday, November 12, 10am to noon.

Includes stalls, tombola, and raffle. Entry £5, includes tea or coffee and a mince pie. All welcome.

Bridbeat in concert

Charity singers Bridbeat will perform at the clubhouse at Bridlington Rugby Club on Saturday, December 6, 7pm. Tickets £7.50, to book a place contact Janet on 01262 673 831.

Enjoy music from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Luncheon club

October meeting

The Ladies Lifeboat Luncheon Club met in October at the North Star in Flamborough for the group’s first official meeting after the summer break, with 45 members in attendance.

The speaker was Colonel Andrew Budd who gave an interesting talk on his active and extraordinary life in the army between 1975 and 2012.

He followed in the steps of his father, from whom he gained a sense of service and adventure, and began his career at Sandhurst Officer Training College at 18.

His first commission was with the Royal Artillery, where he spent three years on the border with the Soviet Union between West and East Germany.

His affable and amusing recounting of the many incidents that he and his colleagues experienced belies the fact that his was a distinguished career.

He travelled all over the world spending time in Northern Ireland, and was later deployed to the Operations Division of HQ BAOR in Germany.

After five years in Germany he returned to Aldershot and was appointed ‘aide de camp’ to General Hillier in Afghanistan as chief of operations.

Colonel Budd spent the last 10 years of his career working for NATO in part in the nuclear operation cell. He now lives in Bridlington and volunteers for the RNLI.

The meeting closed with a vote of thanks to Colonel Budd from the chair, Anne Saunders.

Village reports – deadline change

