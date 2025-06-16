The 'little museum with a lot going on' in Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby, celebrates reopening

Located in the Coroner’s Room, in Robin Hood’s Bay, the building was originally purchased in 1892 by the Rev Cooper so the coroner could do his examination on those washed up or pulled out of the sea in Robin Hood’s Bay.

Since then, the building has had a long history of being the hub of the village.

In 1962 it became the Reading Room (the internet of the day!) which lasted until the early 1980s when it became the village museum – even as only one table with a varied selection of artefacts, supported by museum volunteers and local history group, this was the start of something bigger.

It has grown to take over the decades to take over whole building, expanding the collection and displays, allowing visitors to explore a treasure trove of history, fun smuggling facts, amazing map of shipwrecks and what life was like in early Baytown, its people, friendly societies, businesses and buildings.

But in 2023, the building was in serious need of roof, external and internal repairs, and renovation.

Thanks to donation and gifts from local people the museum was able to undertake much-needed building repairs, redesign, and renovation of the magnificent Sheppard Friendly Society Banner.

With splendid work undertaken by Warings, the works were completed in early 2024, allowing for a staged partial re-opening in 2024, where visitor numbers nearly reached more than 10,000.

Over 2024 the museum’s curatorial team Pat and Alan Staniforth, created amazing innovative displays (with Adverset, Scarborough) and collaborated with artist Jo Witney to install fresh murals depicting scenes from Bay’s history and increasing visitor appeal.

The final display of the restored Sheppard’s Banner (beautifully done by the Manchester People’s History Museum) was completed in March 2025.

It takes pride of place among the collection.

Supported and run by hard-working volunteers the museum and committee, the formal re- opening celebrates the journey of the museum over the last 18 months, and all those who have helped and contributed.

Chair Phil Haigh opening the event with a few thanks to everyone involved, inviting Honorary President Jane Mortimer to cut the ribbon and invite everyone in to formally ‘open’ the museum.

Attendees were invited to the Fylingdales village for further celebration, cutting of the cake and watch a slideshow of the renovation works.

1 . Robin Hood's Bay Museum reopens Supporters of The Museum with the banner. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Robin Hood's Bay Museum reopens Philip Haigh, chair of Fylingdales Museum and Archive Trust. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Robin Hood's Bay Museum reopens Alan Staniforth enjoys the exhibition before the opening. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Robin Hood's Bay Museum reopens Cutting the cake is Jane Mortimer (honorary president) and Phil Haigh (chair). Photo: submitted Photo Sales