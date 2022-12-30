Dear Residents,May I take this opportunity to wish you all a happy and peaceful New Year.Looking back to the start of 2022, we all wondered if we would ever get back to the free and easy lifestyle we were all so used to, and, would the restrictions of Covid 19 ever ease.With fantastic care from our NHS nurses and medical staff within the Borough there was indeed light at the end of the tunnel, our beautiful Coast and Countryside boomed once again and we all breathed a sigh of relief.Whilst our lives seemed to get back to a more normal way of of living following the relaxation of the Covid rules with opportunities to meet up and enjoy ourselves again, the news and media reminded us that in different parts of Europe our fellow human beings were suffering such terrible hardship due to the unnecessary war being waged by Russia.Our thoughts are with families who have lost loved ones during this difficult time and also throughout this year.Let us continue to show our support locally for Ukrainian families, and indeed all refugees who have fled their homes to live in safety in our beautiful Borough as we have so many times before when the situation arises.As the last Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough, can I thank you all for your support in our local Civic history.I assure you that this is not the end of an era, but the start of new way of Local Government as we move to a new Unitary Authority, and one in which I am certain that we will all prosper. Councillor Eric BroadbentMayor of the Borough of Scarborough.