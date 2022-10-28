The Yorkshire coast is famous for its picturesque landscapes and beautiful beaches, both sandy and rocky, where you can discover some of the oldest fossils and its incredible history. As well as stunning walks, visitors and locals alike can enjoy a road-trip for the ultimate autumn getaway.

From beautiful scenery in Bridlington to a stunning panoramic view in Scarborough, there are lots of coastal towns here in Yorkshire where you can take a relaxing drive. The breath-taking backdrops of some of Yorkshire’s most popular beaches provides a paradise for drivers.

Not only is the Yorkshire coast a great place for a nice drive, but during the autumn season there are lots to do including walking along the beaches, exploring nature in the deepest woodlands and forests, cycling and so much more.

Staithes, one of Yorkshire's most picturesque traditional seaside fishing ports on the Yorkshire Coast. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Best scenic autumn drives along the Yorkshire coast

Here are six of the most beautiful drives to explore in autumn along the Yorkshire coast, according to Route YC.

Bridlington

The B1229 route in Bridlington is a great stretch of road when heading north to south as you will see rolling fields and a glimpse into the beauty of the coastline.

Follow the road through the pretty village of Bempton before arriving in Flamborough where you can choose one of the two roads to the different bay areas.

However, don’t stop there, keep travelling south onto the B1255 and head towards Danes Dyke Nature Reserve where you can stretch your legs with a walk on the pebbled beach.

Scarborough

If you seek a beautiful panoramic view, a great place to drive through is Ravenscar; Route YC recommends coming off the A171 and following the windy road via Cloughton and Staintondale towards Ravenscar.

A top tip is if you travel from north to south, you will get an extra surprise with views towards Scarborough.

You can either travel towards the hustle and bustle of Scarborough town along the seafront or take a rural route by heading towards Hackness, the perfect autumn location.

Hornsea

As you travel out of Hornsea on the B1242, you will find a beautiful place to pull over and take in the sights that overlook the rugged cliffs at the small village of Mappleton.

Crumbling cliffs flank this huge sandy beach, whilst the parking area is elevated, which gives you a chance to capture amazing sunset and sunrise moments throughout the year.

Continue heading south west on the Hornsea route, this will take you through smaller, winding roads that show off the stunning rural countryside with plenty of places along the way to pull over for something to eat and drink.

Whitby

Whilst on the Whitby route, you can head off the A165 and turn towards Robin Hood’s Bay.

At the top of this winding road, that takes you down to the charming village, there is a parking space where you can take a break and enjoy the incredible views across the moors.

Better yet, as you drive down to Robin Hood’s Bay, watch out for the breath-taking reveal of the coast as the trees separate, made even more beautiful by the sunrise and sunset.

Withernsea

If you are heading towards Yorkshire’s Land’s End, Route YC recommends heading south on the A1033 as it will take you through pretty villages like Patrington.

When you have passed through Easington you will feel as if you are heading to a brand new land as the roads are quiet and winding, before opening to views of the Humber before you reach Spurn Point.

Filey

An area to experience rural views is heading off the beaten path on the Filey route.

Turn off the A1039 before Flixton and start the descent over the bank towards Wold Newton. Not only are there some unbelievable vantage points as you near the top of the bank, but the road towards Wold Newton gives a valley-like view.

