The perfect Halloween haunt! - Humble Bee Farm's Pumpkin Festival 2025

By Louise French
Published 24th Oct 2025, 13:04 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 13:06 BST
The Halloween season is in full swing at Humble Bee Farm in Flixton, with the 2025 Pumpkin Festival well underway.

The Halloween-themed Festival provides fabulous photo opportunities for all the family, so Scarborough News photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture the event on camera.

Visitors to the site pick out their own special pumpkin and carve it in the undercover barn which is fully decorated for Halloween.

Humble Bee’s witch is on hand to tell fortunes, try out a few spells and check pumpkins for magical powers, and of course, pose for pictures alongside her very magical cauldron.

In additional to the Halloween activities, guest can meet the Farmyard Gang which includes Tilly the Shetland Pony, donkeys, goats, alpacas, guinea pigs, hens and ducks.

Youngsters can also play in the Mini Bees indoor play barn and in the outdoor play area.

Spooktacular treats, hot drinks and more are available in The Hive cafe bar.

Half-term Halloween sessions run from Saturday October 25 until Friday October 31 at 10.30am, 11.30am or 12.30pm including Witch & Magic Cauldron session.

To find out more visit https://humblebeefarm.co.uk/humble-bees-pumpkin-festival/

Enjoying the afternoon collecting pumpkins

Humble Bee Farm's Pumpkin Festival 2025

Enjoying the afternoon collecting pumpkins Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Family pumpkin fun at Humble Bee Farm

Humble Bee Farm's Pumpkin Festival 2025

Family pumpkin fun at Humble Bee Farm Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The whole family is welcome at the event - dogs included

Humble Bee Farm's Pumpkin Festival 2025

The whole family is welcome at the event - dogs included Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Fun - both indoors and out

Humble Bee Farm's Pumpkin Festival 2025

Fun - both indoors and out Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
