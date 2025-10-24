The perfect Halloween haunt! - Humble Bee Farm's Pumpkin Festival 2025

The Halloween-themed Festival provides fabulous photo opportunities for all the family, so Scarborough News photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture the event on camera.

Visitors to the site pick out their own special pumpkin and carve it in the undercover barn which is fully decorated for Halloween.

Humble Bee’s witch is on hand to tell fortunes, try out a few spells and check pumpkins for magical powers, and of course, pose for pictures alongside her very magical cauldron.

In additional to the Halloween activities, guest can meet the Farmyard Gang which includes Tilly the Shetland Pony, donkeys, goats, alpacas, guinea pigs, hens and ducks.

Youngsters can also play in the Mini Bees indoor play barn and in the outdoor play area.

Spooktacular treats, hot drinks and more are available in The Hive cafe bar.

Half-term Halloween sessions run from Saturday October 25 until Friday October 31 at 10.30am, 11.30am or 12.30pm including Witch & Magic Cauldron session.

To find out more visit https://humblebeefarm.co.uk/humble-bees-pumpkin-festival/

