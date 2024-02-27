'The Power of Love': Bridlington man's ‘Celine Dion’ event raised more than £1000 for Victim Support

The fundraiser was a great success, raising a total of £1,160 for Victim Support.

The event was held in Bridlington’s Beaconsfield Arms and saw Leeds based tribute act Lisa Press put on an incredible Celine Dion performance. With over 22k followers on facebook, Ms Press did not disappoint and the pub was full of happy patrons singing the night away.

The event also included a closely fought pool tournament, with James Wildridge winning the cash prize and Joe Morton was the runner up.

Mayor and Mayoress of Bridlington Cllr John John Arthur and Lady Diane Arthur were guests of honour at the event, with the Mayor generously bidding on a charity auction of a heart of the ocean necklace for his wife.

The event has been organised by Bridlington resident Daniel Galloway, who has done a number of fundraisers to raise money for the charity that helped him in his darkest hour. In 2019 Mr Galloway’s mother was killed by her next door neighbour in Hull, and her loss is still felt by the entire family.

Mr Galloway said: “When I first found out it didn’t fully register in my head for weeks that my mum was dead- I couldn’t come to terms with it.

“It was like my whole mind had shut off from the awful thing that had happened. After a month or so I woke up one morning and it all hit me at once. I thought to myself straight away, I cannot let this beat me- I am a strong-minded person.

“I wanted to change a negative into a positive and make my mother proud. So I decided to do charity work for the people who helped my family when we were so low - Victim Support.

“I did not want to just do these events to aim it at only at what happened to my mother but anyone that had or has lost a loved one regardless off the circumstances.”

“I am pleased to confirm that we manage to raise a total of £1160 which is fantastic! I am so thankful for all the support and the generosity from everyone.

"I will be looking at doing another event around September until I am at my target if anyone else would like to donate I also have a just giving link on Facebook where you could donate any amount big or small it helps massively.

Mr Galloway would like to thank his family, friends and all the local businesses that supported him and helped make this fundraiser a possibility.