The Prodigy will play Bridlington Spa in December

Electronic dance-rock pioneers The Prodigy will be back in Bridlington to perform a gig at the Spa in December.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band’s Disrupta Tour 2024 will kick off in Bridlington on Friday, December 13, before moving to The Warehouse Project in Manchester and Civic Hall in Wolverhampton, and then heading to Brixton Academy for three nights on December 19, 20 and 21.

The tour announcement comes after a summer of tearing up festival stages all over Europe – including headlining Isle of White Festival and being the first band to headline the new Chevron Stage at Reading Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: "For their last mash-up of the year the band intend to bring their vast cannon of electronic rock meets rave anthems to the stage to pulverise your senses – be ready.”

General ticket sale starts Friday, September 20 at 10am from Ticketmaster, See Tickets and bridspa.com