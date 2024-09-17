The Prodigy announce Bridlington Spa December date
The band’s Disrupta Tour 2024 will kick off in Bridlington on Friday, December 13, before moving to The Warehouse Project in Manchester and Civic Hall in Wolverhampton, and then heading to Brixton Academy for three nights on December 19, 20 and 21.
The tour announcement comes after a summer of tearing up festival stages all over Europe – including headlining Isle of White Festival and being the first band to headline the new Chevron Stage at Reading Festival.
A spokesperson said: "For their last mash-up of the year the band intend to bring their vast cannon of electronic rock meets rave anthems to the stage to pulverise your senses – be ready.”
General ticket sale starts Friday, September 20 at 10am from Ticketmaster, See Tickets and bridspa.com
