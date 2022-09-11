The Queen: 16 pictures showing how the Royals including William, Kate, Harry and Meghan greeted the crowds this weekend
Members of the Royal Family have been out greeting the crowds of well-wishers at Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle this weekend.
By Matt Reeder
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 2:45 pm
While King Charles III and his Queen Consort Camila spoke to those gathering at the Palace in London, his brothers Andrew and Edward and sister Anne were seen chatting to those who had turned out to pay their respects in Scotland.
At Windsor Castle, the new Prince of Wales and his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales joined with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to view the vast array of flowers and tributes left by the public.
