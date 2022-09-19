The Queen: 26 pictures that show the emotion and sorrow from today's service at Westminster Abbey

The Queen’s coffin was carried from New Palace Yard towards Westminster Abbey on the Royal Navy State Funeral Gun Carriage and was followed by the King and other members of the royal family on foot, including the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex.

Inside the Abbey, they were joined by members of the Royal Family and world leaders and commonwealth representatives.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte walked in between their parents behind the Queen’s coffin as part of a solemn procession through Westminster Abbey.

Ahead of the service, the Princess of Wales could be seen holding Charlotte’s hand, and giving her a reassuring touch on the shoulder.

As the young royals walked behind their great grandmother’s coffin, Charlotte held her hands clasped in front of her while George had his arms by his side.

In his sermon at the state funeral of the Queen, the Archbishop of Canterbury has told mourners the “grief” felt around the world over her death “arises from her abundant life and loving service”, adding: “She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.”

The Most Rev Justin Welby said: “People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer. But in all cases those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten. The grief of this day – felt not only by the late Queen’s family but all round the nation, Commonwealth and world – arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us.”

The wreath which adorned the Queen’s coffin included flowers requested by King Charles.

Cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House, the flowers and foliage had been chosen for their symbolism.

They included rosemary, for remembrance, and myrtle cut from a plant which was grown from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen’s wedding bouquet. Myrtle is an ancient symbol of a happy marriage.

Also included were English oak to symbolise the strength of love, pelargoniums, garden roses, autumnal hydrangea, sedum, dahlias and scabious.

These were in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, to reflect the Royal Standard.

