The Ramshill Pub, home of Scarborough favourite Danny Wilde, to close down

The pub has been run by J&S Pub Company since April 2022 and is known as the ‘home’ of singer Danny Wilde.

The Plough, in Lebberston, is owned by the same company and is also set to close.

In a statement, J&S Pub Company said: “It is with much regret, but due to the massive rising costs and staffing issues that the hospitality industry is facing, J&S Pub Company will be closing 2 of its venues.

The Ramshill pub, located on Ramshill Road in Scarborough, is set to close down due to rising costs.

“We have had to make this difficult decision to enable us to concentrate on our profitable venues.

“Hopefully, someone will come along and open this amazing traditional public House, it would suit a sole trader, not a company.”

All other J&S Pub Company venues are unaffected.

The Ramshill pub previously closed its doors at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, before J&S Pub Company took over last year.

J&S Pub Company, owned by James and Stacey Durham, will now run five pubs in the Scarborough area, including The Commercial on Falsgrave, The New Lancaster on Sandside, The Nags Head in Scalby, McGinty’s on St. Thomas Street and The Golden Lion in Whitby.

Danny Wilde can still be seen at other J&S Pub Company pubs, such as the Nag’s Head in Scalby.

