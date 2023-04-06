News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
34 minutes ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
54 minutes ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
1 hour ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
2 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
3 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in

The Ramshill Pub, home of Scarborough favourite Danny Wilde, to close down

The Ramshill pub, located on Ramshill Road in Scarborough, is set to close down due to rising costs.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 15:32 BST

The pub has been run by J&S Pub Company since April 2022 and is known as the ‘home’ of singer Danny Wilde.

The Plough, in Lebberston, is owned by the same company and is also set to close.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, J&S Pub Company said: “It is with much regret, but due to the massive rising costs and staffing issues that the hospitality industry is facing, J&S Pub Company will be closing 2 of its venues.

The Ramshill pub, located on Ramshill Road in Scarborough, is set to close down due to rising costs.The Ramshill pub, located on Ramshill Road in Scarborough, is set to close down due to rising costs.
The Ramshill pub, located on Ramshill Road in Scarborough, is set to close down due to rising costs.
Most Popular

“We have had to make this difficult decision to enable us to concentrate on our profitable venues.

“Hopefully, someone will come along and open this amazing traditional public House, it would suit a sole trader, not a company.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All other J&S Pub Company venues are unaffected.

The Ramshill pub previously closed its doors at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, before J&S Pub Company took over last year.

J&S Pub Company, owned by James and Stacey Durham, will now run five pubs in the Scarborough area, including The Commercial on Falsgrave, The New Lancaster on Sandside, The Nags Head in Scalby, McGinty’s on St. Thomas Street and The Golden Lion in Whitby.

Danny Wilde can still be seen at other J&S Pub Company pubs, such as the Nag’s Head in Scalby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Here are the Easter bank holiday opening times for supermarkets and garden centr...
Scarborough