The sea speaks - but how can we listen? - Discussion to take place on Scarborough's West Pier

The sea speaks - but how can we listen? – Discussion to be held on Scarborough’s West Pier about the many sources of data available directly from, or in relation to, the sea as part of the Big Ideas by the Sea festival.
By Louise Perrin
Published 24th May 2023, 11:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:58 BST
The discussion takes place on Scarborough's West Pier

Visual artist Rachel Welford, visual/sound artist Captain Anthony and poet Charlotte Oliver will chat with a panel of sea experts, ranging from marine biologists to conservationists, about ways in which the data can be explored to understand our effect on the sea.

The group would love for interested members of the public to contribute to this discussion, which will go on to form the basis of a series of public creative activities in next year’s BIBTS festival.

Anthony Springall (Captain Anthony) is a well-known creative force in Scarborough, making music, events, sculptures and adventures.

He will be making a kinetic sculpture (out of whatever the sea provides) during May, which will be attached to and moving along (by the force of the tide) the West Pier, which will have a presence in the discussion.

Rachel Welford is an artist with glass, designing and making windows, doors, screens and panels for – among many others – Bridlington’s South Promenade, City of York Council Offices, and St. Peter’s Church, Chapterhouse, Sunderland.

She has been an active part of Scarborough’s creative life for many years.

Charlotte Oliver is BBC Radio York’s Saturday Poet Laureate and has had numerous poems published in magazines and journals. She was Arts Council England-funded for radio ballad, The Dark Store, and her debut collection, How To Be A Dressing Gown, is published by Dreich.

The discussion is open to all, whether they swim, fish, sail, surf or simply enjoy being beside the sea.

The sea speaks - but how can we listen? takes place at the Fish Sheds on Scarborough’s West Pier, Saturday May 27 from 2-4pm.

