The Seahorses’ Chris Helme celebrates 25 years of the iconic ‘Do It Yourself’ album with Bridlington Spa date

Chris Helme will play an acoustic set at Bridlington Spa on Thursday, May 26.

He will be revisiting the group’s iconic record Do It Yourself with a series of one-off acoustic performances as part of a run of live dates across the UK.

The Seahorses, formed by Stone Roses’ guitarist John Squire, released their first and only album in 1997 to an outpouring of adoration from fans at home and around the world.

The band performed a string of high-profile shows in the late 90s during the classic Brit-pop era, including tours with Oasis, U2 and The Rolling Stones, and a spectacular performance at Glastonbury.

25 years on from the release of the band’s seminal album, former frontman Chris will take audiences back to 1997 and the era of Brit-pop classics as he performs the album from start to finish, in a way rarely heard before.

Chris Helme said: “I can’t wait to get on the road again and perform for fans in Bridlington. I’ll be doing an acoustic performance of the album from start to finish for the first time ever and I’m really looking forward to revisiting it in this special way. I hope the gig will take audiences back to the 90s and provide a bit of nostalgia and some real magic.”