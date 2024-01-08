The Ship, Scarborough: Council approves 'wholesale refurbishment' of Grade-II Listed pub

A ‘wholesale refurbishment’ of Scarborough's The Ship public house has been approved by the council.

A number of changes including new signs, plaques, lighting, and smoking shelter were proposed at the Grade-II Listed pub in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Council approved the various applications for The Ship, on 71 Falsgrave Road, on Thursday, January 4.

Gary Crabtree sought permission for the installation of illuminated hanging signs, mounted amenity boards and signs, as well as several plaques, floodlights, and lantern lights.

In a separate application, Paul Croucher proposed internal and external refurbishments including a new bin store, smoking shelter, outside bar, and repairs to the pub’s fence.

Planning officers said that the signage and lighting proposal for the 19th century public house were acceptable as they “reflect a change in ownership” and do “not deviate significantly” from the existing signage.

However, the proposal for the outdoor bar and smoking shelter was opposed by one member of the public.

In a letter to the council, the resident expressed concerns about the “operational hours of the outdoor bar area”.

Planning officers concluded that the majority of the works proposed by application for the outdoor bar and external and internal alterations were “considered to be small interventions which would not have an unacceptable impact on the character and appearance of the listed building”.

As the new lighting would only be operational during the pub’s trading hours officers stated the changes were “not considered to result in unacceptable harm to the amenity of the surrounding area”.