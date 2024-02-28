The Show Must Go On: Queen tribute act is on way to Whitby Coliseum - here's when

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Qween UK describe themselves as the premier UK Queen tribute band consisting of four experienced and seasoned musicians with a shared passion to produce and successfully deliver live, “the definitive Queen live experience”.

Qween UK are fronted by singer and musician Billy West who has more than 30 years’ professional experience working as the eclectic legend that is Freddie Mercury. Rob Javan covers Brian May guitar and keyboard duties.

Qween UK’s extensive live repertoire encompasses all the classic Queen songs as well as their subtle and much-loved acoustic arrangements.

Current live set songs include:

One Vision, Don’t Stop Me Now, It’s a Kind of Magic, Under Pressure, Friends will be Friends, The Show Must Go On, Somebody to Love, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Another One Bites the Dust, Radio Gaga, Bohemian Rhapsody and Love of my Life.

Visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on?q=qween%20uk%20whitby for tickets.