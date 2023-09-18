The Star at Harome: trial date set for man accused of torching 14th Century gastropub

The Star at Harome near Helmsley pictured in November 2022.

Charles Birkett, 28, is accused of causing more than £2m of damage to the Star Inn in Helmsley following a huge blaze at the thatched 14th Century pub-restaurant on November 24, 2021.

Mr Birkett, of Rosedale Lane, Helmsley, appeared at York Crown Court today (Sep 18) when judge Sean Morris, the Recorder of York, adjourned the case and set a trial date for July next year.

Mr Birkett is charged with arson causing over £2m of damage to the Michelin-starred restaurant and being reckless as to whether property would be destroyed and life endangered but is yet to enter a plea to the allegation.

The Star Inn is owned by North Yorkshire businessman and chef Andrew Pern.

Judge Mr Morris set a trial date of July 1 next year.

It is expected to last five days.