The Three Little Pigs ‘live happily ever after’ in Scarborough Hospital
The colourful artwork, created by artist and York Hospital staff member Katrina Mansfield, has been a well-received addition to the corridors of the children’s ward.
However, incredibly the art was made without the use of a single paintbrush.
Ms Mansfield uses a force of air (just like the wolf in the children’s story!) to create the painting, using a specialist technique with a hairdryer.
This engaging painting, created using fluid ink, was installed on the ward corridor at children’s height thanks to a generous donation from Scarborough’s Arts Society.
Ms Mansfield, a part-time administrator at York Hospital, works on her art when she is not assisting patients in the busy Gynaecology Department.
She said: “I was thrilled to be asked if my work could be used in the children’s unit at Scarborough and am very happy the pigs are bringing some joy to those on the ward.
“I use the hairdryer because it works well with the ink.
“I’ve learned to control it well now, so I just don’t need a paintbrush.
“Thank you to the Arts Society for the funding that allowed this to happen.”
Ward Sister Anita Ogle said the children on the ward love the painting: “I’ve heard them saying ‘oink oink’ as they look at it.
“I love the fluidity of the artwork and I’m thrilled it will be able to be transferred to the new ward when we relocate.”
Karen Thompson, Art and Design Project Officer for the Trust, said: “This has given the children on the ward an artwork that they can interact and engage with, helping to put them at ease in the environment.”
A parent of a patient on the ward said: “I love this picture, it caught my daughter’s eye and she has stood looking at it for ages, every time she walks past it she says hello.”
Colin Langley, Chairman of The Arts Society Scarborough said: “We are delighted to support the children’s ward at Scarborough Hospital through our donations for the provision of art materials.
"We hope it helps the patients and their careers through a difficult time in their lives.”