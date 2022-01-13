To support the launch of The Trojan Wars - episode two of free-to-access geolocation stories along the coast, join the Animated Arts Theatre Company for an interactive experience as part of The Odyssey - An Epic Adventure on the Yorkshire Coast.

Find out all about Yorkshire’s very own futuristic retelling of the Trojan Wars, which set along the whole length of the Yorkshire coast, and how to get involved.

Become part of this epic tale in selfie areas where you can enter the action with scenic elements from the films.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trojan Wars is coming to the Yorkshire coast.

You can listen to the story in each town through the Echoes Interactive Walks app and take home your own souvenir of the story with art activities for all the family.

You’ll also be able to see displays of miniature sets, weapons, props and armour from the future version of Troy, crafted by local prop makers.

Get a first look at our exclusive preview of the giant scale outdoor events that will be coming to the coast in the spring and summer, including The Survivor and the enormous Trojan Horse!

And the main event at every venue will be large screen showings of The Odyssey featuring members of communities along the coast, and a series of shorter films featuring the stunning

The Trojan Wars is coming to the Yorkshire coast

scenery of the Yorkshire Coast with music from local composers.

The films will be shown on a rolling programme throughout the experience.

Admission is free. Suitable for families with children aged five and up.

Visitors are asked to wear face coverings in accordance with current guidelines unless exempt, and to respect others’ personal space when inside the venues.

The Odyssey is a Yorkshire Coast BID project, created and delivered by Animated Objects Theatre Company.

Here's where you can see it

Filey, Evron Centre, main hall Thursday February 3, 4pm to 7pm

Bridlington Spa, Gallery, Friday February 4, 4pm to 7pm; Saturday February 5, 10.30am to 6pm; Sunday February 6, 10.30am to 4pm

Whitby Pavilion, Monday February 7, 4pm to 7pm; Tuesday February 8, 4pm to 7pm

Scarborough Spa, Friday February 11, 4pm to 7pm; Saturday February 12, 10.30am to 6pm; Sunday February 13, 10.30am to 4pm

Withernsea Meridian Centre Wednesday, February 16, 4pm to 7pm