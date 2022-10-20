Mark started his company in April this year after visiting Bridlington shop Planetwise and seeing the numerous plant based products that they supply.

Being kind to the planet doesn't have to cost the earth either, Mark explained “It cost me only £125 to get the products to start up with- 5 litre bottles which I’m still using now 6 months later!”

With Bridlington being based so close to the sea, Mark believes it is very important to be environmentally conscious, he explained “the bleach goes through the system and gets pumped out into the sea”

Mark Cunningham, owner of 'Beauty not the Bleach", at Planetwise where he buys his bleach-free products.

“It's a danger to marine life and can even kill fish!”

Using Planetwise’s products is also cutting down Mark’s plastic usage, which is also helping local marine life. The vegan shop offers refills which means you can significantly cut down your single-use plastic consumption.

Mark is also passionate about mental health awareness and assisting those in need. Originally wanting to work as a councillor, Mark has found that while running his cleaning business he can use those skills to support others with a listening ear.

Mark further explained “I’m not just their cleaner, I’m there for support- the most rewarding part is helping people.”

Collection of bleach-free plant based products Mark purchases from local business Planetwise

When Mark arrived in Bridlington in 2010, he was going through a lot of turmoil- a recent divorce and not being able to see his child culminated in his mental health deteriorating. Supported by the charity Mind and a local church, he turned his life around and found the initiative to start his own business. Mark exclaimed “It’s the best thing I have ever done!”

Even though this is a relatively new business, ‘Beauty but not the Bleach’ is already thriving and Mark has a multitude of clients such as holiday lets, private homes and hotels.

Business is so good Mark told me: “I’m gearing up for next year already!

