The Vicar of St Mary's, Rev Richard Walker, has shared his Christmas message with the people of Scarborough

The Vicar of St Mary's, Rev Richard Walker, has shared his wish for comfort and forgiveness with the people of Scarborough
It seems like we have endured the starkest, isolating and almost inhuman period in recent years: Covid, war, economic crisis, choices between heating and eating.
Yet daily we witness the loving arms of generosity and altruism with our Salvation Army, Westway Open Arms, and the Rainbow Centre to name just a few, making extraordinary interventions in the lives of our local people.
Away in a manger was never my favourite carol, speaking in its very childlike way of Jesus.
But I have gradually changed my mind.
Hearing and singing the words: “be near me Lord Jesus, I ask thee to stay close by me for ever and love me I pray” have started to matter to me.
At this darkest time of the year layered with so much hardship the promise that the Lord Jesus Christ will enfold us with his divine arms is of real comfort.
Carols narrate the ancient hope that God came here as human.It was announced by hosts of angels how God entered the suffering of our world offering us the gift of an eternal relationship with God made possible in Jesus Christ.He holds out his comfort and his forgiveness for all those who open their hearts to him.I pray that you may find comfort in the carols you hear this year and ask that God may bless you and enfold you in his arms, meeting the needs you have at this Christmastide.