The free talk is in partnership with surfing brand Saltrock and will take place on Tuesday May 23, at 6.30pm at Taylor’s Bar, located on North Bay.

The talk will see the Founder and CEO of The Wave Project, Joe Taylor, talk about the role The Wave Project has played in the mental and emotional health of young people over the last thirteen years, what surf therapy is, and their plans to grow over the next four years.

Mr Taylor said: “Surf Therapy has grown from a pilot scheme in Cornwall into a global phenomenon.

The Wave Project are hosting a free talk in Scarborough.

"At The Wave Project, we are now thinking about how this amazing form of therapy can be developed further to reach more young people across the UK. “The Talks are an opportunity to discuss these ideas with people who may benefit from surf therapy themselves, or are interested in getting more involved.

"We are super grateful to Saltrock for supporting these Talks and helping us to broaden understanding of surf therapy.”

The Wave Project deliver surf therapy courses in Scarborough and Cayton Bay, as well as other areas in the country.

Kate Ross-Smith, Marketing Manager, Saltrock, said: “The Wave Project Talks is a great way of getting the surf therapy message out to the wider public and into communities who need their support.

"The statistics behind young people’s mental health are frightening and these are the reported ones. I think we all know someone first-hand who is or has struggled with their mental health.

"The Wave Project is tackling this head on with surf therapeutic support, giving young people a chance to be themselves and in some cases transform themselves, and have better lives.

“We hope these Talks will mean more funding, more volunteers and more people talking about The Wave Project.”