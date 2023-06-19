The Wave Project’s Summer Surf Sessions return to Scarborough next month - here's what you need to know

Alongside the familiar base of Watergate Bay in Cornwall, Scarborough will jointly host the Summer Surf Sessions from their adaptive surfing hub in South Bay.

Both locations will run the Summer Surf Sessions on Saturday 8 July, providing accessibility to surfing to children and young adults from all corners of the country.

Joe Taylor, Founder and CEO at The Wave Project, said, “We’re delighted to run this year’s Summer Surf Sessions from two locations, bringing the opportunity to experience surf therapy to a wider audience. Reaching young people in both the North and South of the country is vital to our continued support of children around the UK and will allow us to help double the number of people at this year’s event.”

Specifically catered towards the needs of children and young adults with disabilities and mental health needs, the Summer Surf Sessions can provide everything a child will need to build confidence in the ocean.

Entering the water can prove a challenging prospect but with the support of The Wave Project’s surf coaches and volunteer surf mentors, the Summer Surf Sessions can break down barriers, providing accessibility to surfing for all.

Proudly sponsored by dryrobe®, this year’s Summer Surf Sessions are set to be bigger and better than ever before, with a brand-new location co-hosting the event.

Registration is available on the day, but advanced bookings are recommended.