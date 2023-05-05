News you can trust since 1882
The Weston Hotel on Scarborough seafront sold as owners set to retire

An impressive seafront hotel on Scarborough’s South Bay has been sold following a 12-year ownership.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th May 2023, 08:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 08:22 BST

The sale of the Weston Hotel has been completed by specialist hotel property adviser, Christie & Co.

A grand 32-bedroom hotel, it has recently undergone a full internal and external refurbishment and enjoys coastal views from its lofty perch above the Scarborough Spa.

Previous owners, John Simms and Pat Hendry have run the hotel for around 12 years and are selling to retire.

Weston Hotel, Scarborough.
Weston Hotel, Scarborough.
John said: “We have really enjoyed our time here and have some wonderful memories.

"The Weston has been our life and we leave with a heavy heart but knowing that the new owners, who are themselves hugely experienced hoteliers, will continue to operate the hotel in much the same way that it is now.

"We wish them every success and hope that our long list of loyal customers will continue the support they have showed us.”

The sale was handled by Christie and Co’s Hotel Director, Mark Worley, who said: “Scarborough is a hugely popular tourist destination and one of the busiest seaside towns in the UK.

Sea view from the Weston Hotel, Scarborough.
Sea view from the Weston Hotel, Scarborough.

"It has a multitude of attractions including its imposing castle, glorious beaches and its proximity to the North York Moors National Park plus the stunning Yorkshire coastline dotted with quaint and historic places such as Whitby, Robin Hood’s Bay and Sandsend.

"It’s easy to see why this part of the world is so popular with hotel buyers and I look forward to announcing more transactions in the coming months.”

Dining area at the Weston Hotel, Scarborough.
Dining area at the Weston Hotel, Scarborough.
