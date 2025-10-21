The Whitby race where competitors are "doused from head to toe in luminous rainbow of colours"

The Whitby Colour Run on Whitby's West Cliff Beach, 2024. photo: Richard Ponter

Whitby District Lion’s Club is proud to announce that Whitby Rainbow Colour Run is back for 2025!

All the money raised from the event will support the work of Whitby District Lions Club, which donates to local charities and good causes.

The family fun-filled day is on at Whitby’s West Cliff Beach where you’ll run, jog, walk, or skip your way through a vibrant explosion of colours.

Get ready to be doused head-to-toe in a luminous rainbow of different hues as you make your way along the scenic route.

The 2024 Whitby Colour Run on Whitby's West Cliff Beach. picture: Richard Ponter

The run is open to all individual running abilities so whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking to have a great time with family and friends, this event is perfect for everyone.

Don’t worry about your pace, there is no emphasis on speed or competition, it’s all about having a blast and creating unforgettable memories with friends and family.

This year’s run, which is the event’s sixth edition is being held on Sunday October 26, noon start.

Each ticket includes a white T-shirt so you can run through a glowing kaleidoscope of colour and to keep as a colourful souvenir, a pair of colourful sunglasses to look cool and a packet of coloured powder paint to be used during the warm-up.

Tickets can be bought online through the Whitby District Lion’s Club website at https://whitbylionsclub.org.uk/whitby-rainbow-colour-run/ using either a debit or credit card.

You can also get them from Whitby Pet Shop on Station Square.

Tickets can also be bought on the day by either cash or using a debit/credit card from the Lions registration tent on Whitby’s West Cliff beach down from the slipway near the bandstand.

Once you have bought your ticket, you need to register on the day to collect your items.

The registration tent is open from 11am.

Various tickets are available, with a t-shirt and a pair of sunglasses are included, an adult and over 12s ticket costs £15, a child’s (under 12s) ticket

£10 and a ticket for a family of four (two adults, two children).

The colour run event route is roughly 1KM in length one way and starts from the West Pier, along the West Cliff beach to roughly where beach huts finish on the sea wall and back again, giving a total distance of around 2KM.

At various stages along the route, runners will run through four colour station where Lions volunteers will douse them head-to-toe in a luminous colour.

Before the run starts an energetic warm-up set to dance and pop music by Stevie Lavagna will get runners stretched, jumping and ready to go.

This year’s run is supported by Lush Coffee on Whitby’s Silver Street.

To keep updated please see the clubs Facebook, Instagram and X accounts.

The club thanks its volunteers and everyone who takes part.