News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

The Whitby Way collects hundreds of gifts for victims of domestic abuse

Staff and customers at The Whitby Way, on Baxtergate have collected toys, clothing and chocolates to ensure that those fleeing domestic abuse will have something to brighten their Christmas this year.
By Louise French
Published 21st Dec 2023, 12:21 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 12:21 GMT
The fantastic collection for the women's refuge by the customers of the Whitby WayThe fantastic collection for the women's refuge by the customers of the Whitby Way
The fantastic collection for the women's refuge by the customers of the Whitby Way

Hundreds of gifts have been gathered and delivered to a domestic refuge via IDAS (Independendent Domestic Abuse Services) to ensure those in need have something to celebrate this year.The idea is the brainchild of landlords Tammy Goldstone and Ian Smith, who first ran the scheme during lockdown.

Mrs Goldstone said: “That box of soap, bottle of Dove or little doll can make such a difference, a lot of these women leave with nothing and have no gifts at Christmas.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as collecting gifts, customers have also raised £700 which Mrs Goldstone took to a local supermarket to buy nappies, toiletries and other gifts.

Most Popular
Packed up and ready to deliverPacked up and ready to deliver
Packed up and ready to deliver

A statement of The Whitby Way Facebook Page read: “The number of families in need of safe housing due to domestic violence is at an all time high and that's absolutely heart-breaking.“No child should suffer through no fault of their own.“Our customers have brought a touch of normality to families that wouldn't have a had a thing without their kindness.“It’s our way of helping to reassure these families that they aren't forgotten and to give them a Christmas they deserve.“Our customers have been amazing and I also want to say a huge thank you to Julie at the Star for bringing us some fantastic goodies - it means the world.”

Related topics:Facebook