The Whitby Way collects hundreds of gifts for victims of domestic abuse

Hundreds of gifts have been gathered and delivered to a domestic refuge via IDAS (Independendent Domestic Abuse Services) to ensure those in need have something to celebrate this year.The idea is the brainchild of landlords Tammy Goldstone and Ian Smith, who first ran the scheme during lockdown.

A statement of The Whitby Way Facebook Page read: “The number of families in need of safe housing due to domestic violence is at an all time high and that's absolutely heart-breaking.“No child should suffer through no fault of their own.“Our customers have brought a touch of normality to families that wouldn't have a had a thing without their kindness.“It’s our way of helping to reassure these families that they aren't forgotten and to give them a Christmas they deserve.“Our customers have been amazing and I also want to say a huge thank you to Julie at the Star for bringing us some fantastic goodies - it means the world.”