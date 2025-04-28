The Whitby Way pub to host money-spinning event for Breast Cancer UK
The pink party raffle is to take place on Sunday May 4 with a number of great prizes up for grabs, including:
- two tickets for Flamingo Land theme park and zoo
- a tour for two around Whitby Distillery
- Mason’s gin distillery tour for two
- Sunday lunch at Whitby’s The Royal Hotel
- tickets for a hotel in Blackpool, plus much more
The event is on from 4pm with live music from Totally Pink and a special performance from Krystal.
Anyone who can donate a prize can pop into the pub on Whitby’s Wellington Road or contact the pub via Facebook.
