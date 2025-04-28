The Whitby Way pub to host money-spinning event for Breast Cancer UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Whitby Way pub is set to hold a money-spinning event to raise cash for the charity Breast Cancer UK.

The pink party raffle is to take place on Sunday May 4 with a number of great prizes up for grabs, including:

- two tickets for Flamingo Land theme park and zoo

- a tour for two around Whitby Distillery

The Whitby Way pub.

- Mason’s gin distillery tour for two

- Sunday lunch at Whitby’s The Royal Hotel

- tickets for a hotel in Blackpool, plus much more

The event is on from 4pm with live music from Totally Pink and a special performance from Krystal.

Anyone who can donate a prize can pop into the pub on Whitby’s Wellington Road or contact the pub via Facebook.

