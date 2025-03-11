'The world seems significantly darker' - tributes to man who died in Scarborough

The man who died in the incident in Scarborough in the early hours of Saturday March 8 has been named as James Roberts, 24, from Alne, North Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James suffered fatal injuries following a collision involving a white Audi car and a man on Silver Street just before 1.45am and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

His family have issued tributes to him.

His mum and his sister said: “James was the most incredible man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Roberts.

"He viewed life as one big party and never allowed his sparkle to be dulled.

"He had the unique ability to light up every room that he entered.

"The world feels significantly darker without his presence.

“We are so devasted by this tragic loss.

"He was an amazing son, brother and uncle who will be greatly missed by us and every one that knew him.

"He worked hard, partied hard and cared for his family and friends even more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was a unique person that will never be replaced – a special soul taken from this world too soon.

“We would like to thank North Yorkshire Police and Scarborough Police for all their hard work to get justice.

"Rest easy James. Until we meet again.”

His dad and his sister said: “We are heartbroken to have lost James in the most heartbreaking way possible.

“He was the most beautiful, loving son, brother, and uncle.

"His smile and laughter were contagious.

"James was the life of a party and brought happiness to so many people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You couldn’t help but smile around him. James will be missed dearly by family and friends in Manchester.

“Have a good sleep in paradise – until we meet again.”

James’ family has launched a GoFundMe appeal to help with the funeral costs.

Click here if you’d like to donate.