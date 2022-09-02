The Yorkshire Auction House's Angus Ashworth is on the hunt for Scarborough residents who need a hand clearing their homes
Ryedale-based celebrity antiques expert and auctioneer Angus Ashworth has announced that a new series of his hit show The Yorkshire Auction House, which airs on the Discovery-owned Really channel, is coming to screens early next year – and he’s looking for people in the Scarborough area to take part.
Angus is on the hunt for locals who would like to clear out their homes and potentially turn unwanted items into serious profit.
He’d like to meet anyone who has specific collections they’re keen to sell, quirky items that are gathering dust around the house, or from those who have inherited a property or a loved one’s belongings.
Participants may also be planning to downsize, emigrate, or simply earn themselves a tidy sum of money to help during these challenging times.
With Angus being the hawk-eyed antique expert that he is, he’ll be looking to uncover hidden treasures in every house clearance he attends.
In previous series, Angus helped a daughter sell her late father’s memorabilia collection for £7,000 and also discovered a rare collection of vintage watches in one woman’s cupboard that made14,000 at auction.
The Yorkshire Auction House launched in March last year and quickly became one of Really’s best-performing original commissions of 2021.
A celebrity spin-off soon followed and is set to return for a second series featuring stars such as Anneka Rice, Sid Owen and Jennie Bond later this year.
Angus Ashworth said: “It never fails to amaze me what can be found lurking in an attic or the depths of a garage. Perhaps you’ve inherited antiques over the years or have a specific collection that you reckon could do well at auction – now’s the perfect time to find out.
“I’ve done several series of The Yorkshire Auction House now and it’s always a privilege being invited into people’s homes to hear the stories behind their hidden treasures. If you’re ready for a fresh start and would like the opportunity to make a bit of money, please get in touch with us.”
Applications close on Friday October 14. To take part in The Yorkshire Auction House, email [email protected]