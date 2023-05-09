The Yorkshire Vet, Peter Wright, to appear at Scampston Hall's Yorkshire Game & Country Fair

Horses at the Yorkshire Game & Country Fair.

Whether you’re a serious game enthusiast who enjoys the thrill of the sporting aspect of the countryside, or you are simply looking for a great day out to spend with the family, there’s something to suit all tastes.

Peter Wright, The Yorkshire Vet, will be attending on Sunday May 21, promoting his new book The Tales & Tails of a Yorkshire Vet, which will be available to buy.

Meet and greet sessions, together with book signings, will be held in the Bar Marquee at 10.30am and 1.45pm.

Horseboarding fun is coming to the Yorkshire Game & Country Fair at Scampston Hall.

Veterinary surgeon Peter, 65, began working with vet and author Alfred Wight, who is better known by his pen name James Herriot, at a practice in Thirsk in 1982.

The practice moved to its current site in Thirsk in 1996 and it was named Skeldale Veterinary Centre, before the original became a tourist attraction known as The World of James Herriot.

Two action-packed arena programmes begin at 10.15am and run until 5pm each day.

The event features a range of equine events including the British Scurry and Trials Driving with their Arena Driving Challenge; a fast-paced carriage driving sport.

Cheer your favourite team from the Mounted Games Association of Great Britain as young riders on fast ponies compete against the clock presenting a fun-to-watch performance.

Also enjoy the excitement of a championship round of Horseboarding UK where riders and horses work together to achieve feats of skill and agility against the clock.

This fast-growing, extreme sport combines a horse and rider towing a boarder on an offroad skateboard around a complex course at speeds of around 30mph. The Heavy Horse Show (Sunday only) will be showcasing some of these magnificent animals in the arena with various classes and parades.

Bring your pet and join in the fun dog show classes, try the dog agility course available for the novice to have-a-go, and those wishing to compete against the clock. Also see ferrets, terriers and lurchers competing in fast-paced racing and shows.

Clay pigeon shooting competitions will take place over the weekend and visitors will also be able to put their trigger power to the test with tuition available for those wishing to join in. Adults and children alike will love getting up close to meet birds of prey including vultures, owls, falcons, hawks and eagles. Visit the reptile display and be prepared to handle snakes, lizards etc.

If you’re a tractor enthusiast a visit to the purpose-built tractor pulling area is a must to see both highly modified and standard tractors pushing the limits of converting power into traction.

Whatever your age or experience Yorkshire Game & Country Fair offers the opportunity to discover and learn about country sports and pursuits, all under the guidance of leading experts within their particular field.

Open 9am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday with free car parking.