Julian Norton

In ‘An Evening With Julian Norton’ on Friday 4 March 2022, Julian will share amusing anecdotes from his veterinary work in North Yorkshire.

These true stories bring to life the drama as well as the humour in the daily routine of a rural vet and promises a fun and fascinating evening, sometimes sad, often funny, yet always warm and compassionate.

Following in the footsteps of James Herriot, Julian has captured the hearts of the nation and far beyond the North Yorkshire market town of Thirsk, where he has spent most of his working life in the practice which was formerly where Herriot worked.

He has enjoyed television success, featuring in Channel 5’s hit series The Yorkshire Vet, currently in its twelfth series and is also an author, having written six best-selling books about his life as a vet in North Yorkshire.