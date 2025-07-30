'There may be difficult decisions ahead' - Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary makes urgent cash appeal

Alex Farmer (right) with some of the animals looked after at Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary.

Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary faces a pressing challenge with a reduction in funding and donations in recent months threatening its future.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The independent charity relies entirely on donations - monetary, food and in donations of items to sell in our charity shop on Flowergate.

Alex Farmer of WWS said: “We have worked hard over many years to build up a reserves account so if any of our donation streams were to fail (such as the closure of our shop), we had back up funds to keep operating and to pay for our most basic operational costs for three months - vets, food bills and utilities to name three big ones!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we receive donations, we have always put it to good use and the development of our site just shows how much of an impact donations make.

A fox at Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary.

"We have always been very proud of how donations have been spent here, and we have always kept costs such as administration to an absolute low, so donations are going directly to the animals and their care.”

Donations come through a number of ways – shop sales, fundraising events, gift aid claims and the monthly standing orders from our supporters.

“Keeping a close eye on running costs has always been a priority here but with the effect of our current economic climate and everybody feeling the pinch, we have seen the impact in donations, with many supporters no longer able to donate,” said Alex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wish to keep the momentum of the development of our site going but there may be some difficult decisions ahead and frustrating delays.

Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary takes in a wide range of animals in need of care.

“It comes as a surprise to some that we are not government funded.

"We are very much on our own and it is true to say we are reliant on one thing only - and that’s donations.

"Monetary and item donations from the supportive public of the North East and donations of time from our wonderful volunteers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is open 365 days a year, providing rescue, complete care and rehabilitation on a site of three acres of enclosures and facilities, without charge to the public.

About a quarter of the animals brought to the charity come with a kind donation, to go towards that animal’s care.

Other donations include gifts, standing orders, contributions to fundraising events and the charity shop.

Legacy donations are rare and unexpected.

The charity sells items on Vinted, has an online sales Facebook group and is grateful for all the pennies donated in its tins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most animals that they rescue / collect from the public or those that arrive at the door, do not come with a donation though.

"For many rescues, we receive reports of casualties that need help but many callers are unable to stay with the animal until our rescue volunteers arrive,” said Alex.

“So we don’t get that friendly face to face, which would help with donations.

"Because so much of our work involves rescuing in the field, donations are far and few between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We do find that most who are unable to transport an animal to us, also do not give any donation for the free collection and rescue service we try to provide for them.”

On average, it costs WWS £40 to treat, care and rehabilitate every single animal that passes through its doors.

“If every animal came in with even a £5 donation, it would go a long way towards meeting our costs,” she said.

“We have exciting new fundraising initiatives in the pipeline though, including a Whitby Wild Vintage Etsy shop, a push for online auctions, a new Facebook Page run by our volunteer fundraisers, just for fundraising, to collate all fundraising activities, events and sales in one place and a Christmas Appeal at the end of the year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People could also consider setting up a regular standing order, as these offer the financial stability to survive – £3, £5, £10 (or even more!)

The details are

Name: Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary

SC: 55-81-14

Account no: 86365916.

Email [email protected] should you be eligible for gift aid.