There’s a new exhibition on the menu for visitors at Sewerby Hall – and it starts this Saturday

In 1934, the famous department store Harrods hosted an exhibition of ceramic tableware painted by contemporary artists, called ‘Modern Art for the Table’. The show was rooted in the Arts and Crafts Movement’s idea that everyday household objects should be works of art. It exhibited wares painted by Laura Knight and Graham Sutherland, amongst others. The exhibition charts the story behind the Harrods exhibition and features tableware painted by artists involved in the original event.