There’s a new exhibition on the menu for visitors at Sewerby Hall – and it starts this Saturday
A new exhibition entitled ‘the Art of the Menu’opens at Sewerby Hall this Saturday (January 8).
A new exhibition entitled ‘the Art of the Menu’opens at Sewerby Hall this Saturday (January 8).
In 1934, the famous department store Harrods hosted an exhibition of ceramic tableware painted by contemporary artists, called ‘Modern Art for the Table’. The show was rooted in the Arts and Crafts Movement’s idea that everyday household objects should be works of art. It exhibited wares painted by Laura Knight and Graham Sutherland, amongst others. The exhibition charts the story behind the Harrods exhibition and features tableware painted by artists involved in the original event.
Curator Janice Smith said : “This exhibition showcases the very best in decorative art ceramics from between the wars. The items on display are the very thing country houses would have delighted their guests with at dinner!”
The Sewerby Hall exhibition will run until Sunday, April 17.