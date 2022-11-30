'There's a snake in my boot' - Relieved Whitby woman reunited with missing pet snake thanks to stunned mechanic

A delighted Sienna French with SG Petch mechanic Michael Noonan and Antoinette

When Sienna French, 26, decided to move to the tiny North York Moors village of Glaisdale, near Whitby, she could never have imagined the drama which would unfold as she packed her belongings.

Artist and life model Sienna had been living in Skelton-in-Cleveland, and among the items she needed to move was her three-foot albino corn snake, Antoinette.

Sienna’s father, Dave French, 57, duly loaded the snake into the car in its vivarium and made the 18 mile journey to Glaisdale.

The SG Petch mechanics were quick to get to work.

They unloaded the car, a hybrid Hyundai Kona, and Sienna checked to make sure six-year-old Antoinette was okay after the journey.

Much to her dismay, the vivarium was empty.

Sienna and Dave checked the car inside and out, the house and the surrounding area.

They even went back to Skelton, but Antoinette was nowhere to be seen.

Dave French with Antoinette

“It wasn’t the first time she’d escaped,” said Sienna. “Last time she had burrowed underneath the carpet, so I knew that she could be literally anywhere.”

Dave and Sienna put food and water in both houses and also the car, but all remained untouched and they were at a loss as to where the elusive corn snake could be.

The breakthrough came when Dave drove to Leicestershire to collect a family friend.

He said: “The journey was uneventful until we got back to Glaisdale. I unloaded the cases from the car and there was Antoinette, looking at me.

Smiles of relief as the elusive reptile is reunited with her owner

“I quickly emptied out a bag and went to grab the snake, but she was too quick for me - maybe my friend’s scream scared her!

“It gave a whole new meaning to the phrase: ‘There’s a snake in my boot!’”

Now knowing the location of Antoinette, Dave drove straight home and called the RSPCA to ask them for advice.

“They said they don’t have snake traps in North Yorkshire… apparently there’s not much call for them!”

Sienna French holds Antoinette after her big adventure

“We put down food and a hot water bottle - even put the vivarium back in the car - but still no joy.

“In the end I had to call the garage to ask for help.”

Mechanic Michael Noonan, 43, who works at SG Petch in Middlesbrough, said: “I couldn’t quite believe it when I was asked to work on the vehicle.

“It’s a bit different - I had to ask again when they told me - and then I asked again a second time!

“I thought to myself how does a snake get about and where does it go?“I said to the Mrs - You’re not going to believe what’s going on at work tomorrow - I’ve got to retrieve a snake.“I was really excited to go into work.

“It took about 20 minutes to locate her - she had gone underneath the high volt battery beneath the rear seats and we had to take out both the seats and disconnect the battery to get to it.

“I turned round to her owner and jokingly said: “will it kill me?”

“I’ve been a mechanic for 25 years and I’ve never come across anything like this.”

Sienna, who had been growing increasingly worried during the search, said: “I couldn’t believe it when they said they’d found her. I was so relieved.

“I put my hand down to her and she smelt it and then she nose bumped it - which is her way of saying hello.

“I picked her up and she went straight under my coat and cuddled in.”

Dave, who drives a minibus for adults with special needs, said: “The whole thing drew quite a crowd. When they said they’d found here, I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a big smile on anybody’s face.

"The staff at SG Petch were absolutely brilliant and I can’t thank them enough”

Antoinette is none the worse for wear after her adventure and is home safe and sound in her (tightly secured) vivarium.